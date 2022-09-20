SAJ hosts two-day occupational health and safety training workshop next week

Entornointeligente.com /

A two-day occupational health and safety workshop will be staged by the Shipping Association of Jamaica (SAJ), beginning Tuesday, September 27.

The elementary industrial safety course is facilitated and certified by the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and is designed to equip participants with safety skills required to work on an industrial site, and create awareness for recognising and preventing hazards on a work site.

The course content includes hazard communication; labels and material safety data sheets; using and choosing personal protective equipment; introduction to hazardous waste operations; record-keeping and reporting; ergonomics; hazards of combustible liquids; and compressed and workers’ responsibility.

Additionally, participants will explore the dangers of unguarded materials, causes and prevention of injuries, as well as emergency action plans, among others.

The virtual workshop forms part of the SAJ’s mission to provide training opportunities for the industry. Since this year, SAJ has offered well-supported courses on hazardous materials, also facilitated by the CMU; Microsoft Excel; public speaking and presentation skills; project management; and the Sexual Harassment Act (2021).

