Saif, Chowdhury put Windies A under pressure

GROS ISLET, St Lucia – West Indies A suffered at the hands of Saif Hassan’s hundred before left-arm seamer Mirttunjoy Chowdhury struck twice to give Bangladesh A control of the second four-day «Test».
Resuming from an overnight 157 for five on Friday’s penultimate day, the visitors ploughed their way to 300 for nine declared, thanks to Saif’s marathon 146.
A right-hander who played the last of his six Tests 10 months ago, Saif struck 13 fours and four sixes in a knock consuming 348 deliveries and 8-¼ hours.
In reply, West Indies A stumbled to the close on 43 for two after Chowdhury bowled left-hander Jeremy Solozano for 10 and then had Keacy Carty caught at the wicket without scoring, edging a defensive prod at the fourth ball of his next over.
Left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul was left unbeaten on 21, having faced 57 deliveries in 1-¼ hours at the crease.
It was Saif who gave his side the upper hand, however, extending his sixth wicket stand with Zaker Ali Anik to 33 to deny the hosts any early success at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.
Zaker faced 86 balls in 2-½ hours, providing firm support before becoming the first of leg-spinner Yannic Cariah’s two wickets.
Cariah’s other wicket proved to be that of Saif’s, the 23-year-old ninth out skying a big shot to Justin Greaves at cover.
Colin Archibald (3-48) failed to add to his tally while fellow seamer Anderson Phillip (3-72) picked up two further wickets.
CMC
Scores:
BANGLADESH A 300 for nine decl. (Mohammed Saif Hassan 146, Zaker Ali Anik 33, Shadman Islam 25; Colin Archibald 3-48, Anderson Phillip 3-72)
WEST INDIES A 43 for two (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 21 not out; Mohammad Chowdhury (2-19)
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian