Saif, Chowdhury put Windies A under pressure

Entornointeligente.com /

GROS ISLET, St Lu­cia – West In­dies A suf­fered at the hands of Saif Has­san’s hun­dred be­fore left-arm seam­er Mirt­tun­joy Chowd­hury struck twice to give Bangladesh A con­trol of the sec­ond four-day «Test».

Re­sum­ing from an overnight 157 for five on Fri­day’s penul­ti­mate day, the vis­i­tors ploughed their way to 300 for nine de­clared, thanks to Saif’s marathon 146.

A right-han­der who played the last of his six Tests 10 months ago, Saif struck 13 fours and four six­es in a knock con­sum­ing 348 de­liv­er­ies and 8-¼ hours.

In re­ply, West In­dies A stum­bled to the close on 43 for two af­ter Chowd­hury bowled left-han­der Je­re­my Solozano for 10 and then had Kea­cy Car­ty caught at the wick­et with­out scor­ing, edg­ing a de­fen­sive prod at the fourth ball of his next over.

Left-han­der Tage­nar­ine Chan­der­paul was left un­beat­en on 21, hav­ing faced 57 de­liv­er­ies in 1-¼ hours at the crease.

It was Saif who gave his side the up­per hand, how­ev­er, ex­tend­ing his sixth wick­et stand with Za­k­er Ali Anik to 33 to de­ny the hosts any ear­ly suc­cess at the Daren Sam­my Crick­et Ground.

Za­k­er faced 86 balls in 2-½ hours, pro­vid­ing firm sup­port be­fore be­com­ing the first of leg-spin­ner Yan­nic Cari­ah’s two wick­ets.

Cari­ah’s oth­er wick­et proved to be that of Saif’s, the 23-year-old ninth out sky­ing a big shot to Justin Greaves at cov­er.

Col­in Archibald (3-48) failed to add to his tal­ly while fel­low seam­er An­der­son Phillip (3-72) picked up two fur­ther wick­ets.

CMC

Scores:

BANGLADESH A 300 for nine de­cl. (Mo­hammed Saif Has­san 146, Za­k­er Ali Anik 33, Shad­man Is­lam 25; Col­in Archibald 3-48, An­der­son Phillip 3-72)

WEST IN­DIES A 43 for two (Tage­nar­ine Chan­der­paul 21 not out; Mo­ham­mad Chowd­hury (2-19)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com