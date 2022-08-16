Saharan dust returns to T&T

by Kalain Hosein
Saharan Dust has returned to Trinidad and Tobago with a moderate surge currently moving across the region, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS).
The TTMS says there will be a gradual reduction in Saharan Dust concentrations from tomorrow.
According to the Met Office’s Saharan Dust and Air Quality forecasts found on their website, the air quality index (AQI) is now forecast to be at good levels through the next five days, beginning on Wednesday.
Based on the latest information from the Environmental Management Agency’s ambient air quality monitoring stations, air quality across Trinidad and Tobago is at moderate levels. These measurements are based on PM2.5 (particulates the size of 2.5 micrometers and smaller, usually associated with increases in Saharan Dust, vehicle exhaust, and smoke) and PM10 particulates.
At moderate levels, the air quality is acceptable. According to the EMA’s Air Quality Index Dashboard, at this AQI level, respiratory symptoms are possible in unusually sensitive individuals with possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. They add that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.
According to the TTMS in another social media post in early June, «the 2022 Saharan Dust Haze Season is likely to peak from June to August with the number of Saharan dust haze days expected to increase significantly. The duration of the plumes of Saharan dust haze visiting both islands is also likely to be more prolonged than earlier in the year, with increased odds for higher dust haze concentration during plumes visitation.»
Recent data from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service suggests that the dust events have markedly become more frequent. In the 1980s, Saharan Dust was present between 25-35 days during the five to six-month span of the Dry Season. By 2020, this average increased to over 60 days during the same five to six-month Dry Season span.
