Saharan dust returns to T&T

by Kalain Ho­sein

Sa­ha­ran Dust has re­turned to Trinidad and To­ba­go with a mod­er­ate surge cur­rent­ly mov­ing across the re­gion, ac­cord­ing to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS).

The TTMS says there will be a grad­ual re­duc­tion in Sa­ha­ran Dust con­cen­tra­tions from to­mor­row.

Ac­cord­ing to the Met Of­fice’s Sa­ha­ran Dust and Air Qual­i­ty fore­casts found on their web­site, the air qual­i­ty in­dex (AQI) is now fore­cast to be at good lev­els through the next five days, be­gin­ning on Wednes­day.

Based on the lat­est in­for­ma­tion from the En­vi­ron­men­tal Man­age­ment Agency’s am­bi­ent air qual­i­ty mon­i­tor­ing sta­tions, air qual­i­ty across Trinidad and To­ba­go is at mod­er­ate lev­els. These mea­sure­ments are based on PM2.5 (par­tic­u­lates the size of 2.5 mi­crom­e­ters and small­er, usu­al­ly as­so­ci­at­ed with in­creas­es in Sa­ha­ran Dust, ve­hi­cle ex­haust, and smoke) and PM10 par­tic­u­lates.

At mod­er­ate lev­els, the air qual­i­ty is ac­cept­able. Ac­cord­ing to the EMA’s Air Qual­i­ty In­dex Dash­board, at this AQI lev­el, res­pi­ra­to­ry symp­toms are pos­si­ble in un­usu­al­ly sen­si­tive in­di­vid­u­als with pos­si­ble ag­gra­va­tion of heart or lung dis­ease in peo­ple with car­diopul­monary dis­ease and old­er adults. They add that un­usu­al­ly sen­si­tive peo­ple should con­sid­er re­duc­ing pro­longed or heavy ex­er­tion.

Ac­cord­ing to the TTMS in an­oth­er so­cial me­dia post in ear­ly June, «the 2022 Sa­ha­ran Dust Haze Sea­son is like­ly to peak from June to Au­gust with the num­ber of Sa­ha­ran dust haze days ex­pect­ed to in­crease sig­nif­i­cant­ly. The du­ra­tion of the plumes of Sa­ha­ran dust haze vis­it­ing both is­lands is al­so like­ly to be more pro­longed than ear­li­er in the year, with in­creased odds for high­er dust haze con­cen­tra­tion dur­ing plumes vis­i­ta­tion.»

Re­cent da­ta from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice sug­gests that the dust events have marked­ly be­come more fre­quent. In the 1980s, Sa­ha­ran Dust was present be­tween 25-35 days dur­ing the five to six-month span of the Dry Sea­son. By 2020, this av­er­age in­creased to over 60 days dur­ing the same five to six-month Dry Sea­son span.

