Safe house for victims of domestic violence seeks more funding

Entornointeligente.com /

Chair­man of The Shel­ter, a safe house for vic­tims of do­mes­tic vi­o­lence, Col­in Mitchell, has said an­nounced that all the funds raised from a sold-out fundrais­er at Movi­eTowne, Port-ofo­S­pain, will go to­wards op­er­a­tional ex­pens­es and coun­selling for res­i­dents but is call­ing for more fund­ing for the safe house.

In a me­dia state­ment, he al­so un­der­scored that the suc­cess­ful event «bare­ly cov­er two months of op­er­a­tional ex­pens­es» at the safe­house. Mitchell ex­plained that al­though the sup­port of the gov­ern­ment is ap­pre­ci­at­ed, the month­ly sub­ven­tion of TT$7,500 is woe­ful­ly in­ad­e­quate. He is call­ing for in­creased fund­ing for The Shel­ter, ad­vo­ca­cy for the rights of Do­mes­tic Vi­o­lence Vic­tims and in­sti­tu­tion­al strength­en­ing of shel­ters and homes na­tion­wide.

He added that since its open­ing in 1987, The Shel­ter’s ex­ec­u­tive has been fo­cused on de­vel­op­ing a world-class mod­el of­fer­ing best prac­tice pre­mi­um care and ser­vices to res­i­dents.

«We are pro­found­ly grate­ful for the sup­port of Her Ex­cel­len­cy, Paula-Mae Weekes, Pres­i­dent of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go, the Ho­n­ourable Ran­dall Mitchell, Min­is­ter of Tourism, the pub­lic and pri­vate sec­tors and all our vol­un­teers who sup­port­ed our movie pre­miere fundrais­er, with­out this we would not sur­vive. Un­for­tu­nate­ly, as you will see from the news head­lines and The Shel­ter movie we aired be­fore the pre­miere, fea­tur­ing The Shel­ter’s founder, Di­ana Ma­habir-Wy­att, do­mes­tic vi­o­lence con­tin­ues to deep­en its de­struc­tive roots in our so­ci­ety. We are a coun­try in cri­sis, and we need to do more right now – from lob­by­ing for the change in Do­mes­tic Vi­o­lence laws, to in­creased fund­ing, as well as in­sti­tu­tion­al strength­en­ing for Shel­ters and Homes across the coun­try,» Mitchell stat­ed.

Mem­ber of The Shel­ter’s Ex­ec­u­tive Man­age­ment Com­mit­tee, Dr Maria Gomes stat­ed that for many women and chil­dren at the safe­house there is in­ter-gen­er­a­tional trau­ma and learned pat­terns of be­hav­iour that have to be changed.

«Pro­fes­sion­al coun­selling at the in­di­vid­ual and group lev­els is there­fore an es­sen­tial com­po­nent to heal­ing emo­tion­al­ly and psy­cho­log­i­cal­ly. We help them with is­sues of self-worth, anger man­age­ment, un­der­stand­ing the need for bound­aries and recog­ni­tion of the cycli­cal trig­gers with­in fam­i­lies.» Life skills, lit­er­a­cy train­ing and vo­ca­tion­al skills are a part of The Shel­ter’s pro­gramme for re­tool­ing res­i­dents to re­gain their pro­duc­tive places in so­ci­ety. «We are al­so on­board­ing art ther­a­py ses­sions for res­i­dents and their chil­dren in the Shel­ter’s Saman­tha Isaacs Learn­ing Cen­tre where they have at­tend­ed on­line school,» she said.

The Shel­ter has al­so gained fund­ing from The UN Spot­light Ini­tia­tive, with gen­er­ous sup­port from the Eu­ro­pean Union, to as­sist with in­sti­tu­tion­al strength­en­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com