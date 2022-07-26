Safe house for victims of domestic violence seeks more funding

Chairman of The Shelter, a safe house for victims of domestic violence, Colin Mitchell, has said announced that all the funds raised from a sold-out fundraiser at MovieTowne, Port-ofoSpain, will go towards operational expenses and counselling for residents but is calling for more funding for the safe house.
In a media statement, he also underscored that the successful event «barely cover two months of operational expenses» at the safehouse. Mitchell explained that although the support of the government is appreciated, the monthly subvention of TT$7,500 is woefully inadequate. He is calling for increased funding for The Shelter, advocacy for the rights of Domestic Violence Victims and institutional strengthening of shelters and homes nationwide.
He added that since its opening in 1987, The Shelter’s executive has been focused on developing a world-class model offering best practice premium care and services to residents.
«We are profoundly grateful for the support of Her Excellency, Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Honourable Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, the public and private sectors and all our volunteers who supported our movie premiere fundraiser, without this we would not survive. Unfortunately, as you will see from the news headlines and The Shelter movie we aired before the premiere, featuring The Shelter’s founder, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, domestic violence continues to deepen its destructive roots in our society. We are a country in crisis, and we need to do more right now – from lobbying for the change in Domestic Violence laws, to increased funding, as well as institutional strengthening for Shelters and Homes across the country,» Mitchell stated.
Member of The Shelter’s Executive Management Committee, Dr Maria Gomes stated that for many women and children at the safehouse there is inter-generational trauma and learned patterns of behaviour that have to be changed.
«Professional counselling at the individual and group levels is therefore an essential component to healing emotionally and psychologically. We help them with issues of self-worth, anger management, understanding the need for boundaries and recognition of the cyclical triggers within families.» Life skills, literacy training and vocational skills are a part of The Shelter’s programme for retooling residents to regain their productive places in society. «We are also onboarding art therapy sessions for residents and their children in the Shelter’s Samantha Isaacs Learning Centre where they have attended online school,» she said.
The Shelter has also gained funding from The UN Spotlight Initiative, with generous support from the European Union, to assist with institutional strengthening.
