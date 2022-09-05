Sadness marks reopening at Howard Cooke Primary as school grieves VP's death

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

A sombre mood prevailed at the Howard Cooke Primary School in St James on Monday as students, teachers and parents turned out for the first day of school since the sudden passing of beloved vice-principal Veronica Headley-Jennings.

Today also marks the start of the 2022-2023 school year but the customary excitement was not present at the institution.

Headley-Jennings, who was one of the school’s founding teachers in 1989 and who had served as vice principal for 15 years, died on August 28 following a period of illness. She was 60.

Addressing a devotion exercise this morning, principal David Scott, said Headley-Jennings, who should have replaced him as acting principal on September 1, embodied the ethos of the primary school.

