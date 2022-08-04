Sadhguru takes jab at marijuana use

Entornointeligente.com /

As Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi, the for­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al re­spon­si­ble for bring­ing mar­i­jua­na de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion laws to the T&T pub­lic sat in the front row last evening, spir­i­tu­al leader Sad­hgu­ru took a jab at mar­i­jua­na use, call­ing it «stu­pid.»

Speak­ing to a packed au­di­ence at an Evening with Sad­hgu­ru in the Bougainvil­lea Au­di­to­ri­um at the Cen­tre of Ex­cel­lence, Sad­hgu­ru told about a time he was in­vit­ed to speak at a con­fer­ence in In­dia for un­der 25-year-olds.

Sad­hgu­ru said as he ad­dressed the 25,000 or so peo­ple in an open field, he start­ed get­ting «a strong smell of mar­i­jua­na.»

«It is not le­gal, but youth,» Sad­hgu­ru said.

«They said ‘Sad­hgu­ru, you have so much in­flu­ence in the gov­ern­ment, why don’t you make mar­i­jua­na le­gal?’ I say ‘why not, why mar­i­jua­na, I will make co­caine le­gal, opi­um al­so le­gal, what­ev­er else you want, I will make all those things le­gal’.»

«What is the prob­lem, why are we go­ing in in­stal­ments. We make al­co­hol le­gal, then mar­i­jua­na le­gal, then co­caine le­gal. Let’s make every­thing le­gal. Those who want to die will die and those who want to live will live,» he added.

Sad­hgu­ru said he felt the uni­ver­si­ty stu­dents just want­ed to go to uni­ver­si­ty and «smoke up.» He said in In­dia, the term «smoke up» means to smoke mar­i­jua­na.

Sad­hgu­ru said he asked the stu­dents call­ing for the le­gal­i­sa­tion of mar­i­jua­na if they would ride on a small plane with a pi­lot who was «smoked up.»

But they said they did not know.

«I said okay, you don’t get it, you need a surgery, a ma­jor surgery and the doc­tor comes smoked up, you want the surgery? They said ‘oh no’. So you un­der­stand hu­man fac­ul­ties go down, you bring down your fac­ul­ties and then say you are high. What is this?» he said.

«At least when you smoke these things you say ‘I am down’, I un­der­stand you want to be down, it’s up to you, but you want to be up and you are get­ting down, that is stu­pid,» Sad­hgu­ru added.

«You want to be down, what you do is your busi­ness. Un­for­tu­nate­ly, it’s your life and your choice, but you want to be up and you’re go­ing down, this is not a good thing to do. It is like you sit in your car, you want to go for­ward but you put it in re­verse and go bang in­to some­thing, this is stu­pid.»

«Are we are against this or are we against that? No, I am just ask­ing you this, will life be­come en­hanced?» he said.

Sad­hgu­ru said on­ly when one height­en their fac­ul­ties does life get en­hanced.

In No­vem­ber 2019, Al-Rawi laid two bills in Par­lia­ment which de­crim­i­nalised the pos­ses­sion of few­er than 30 grammes of mar­i­jua­na, and al­lowed the cul­ti­va­tion of up to four mar­i­jua­na plants per adult.

The Bill was passed by both hous­es of Par­lia­ment in De­cem­ber 2019.

It was pro­claimed as law on De­cem­ber 23, 2019 by Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes.

Sad­hgu­ru took to the stage around 8.55 pm yes­ter­day.

The Evening with Sad­hgu­ru event, which was pre­sent­ed by Guardian Me­dia Ltd, start­ed with a per­for­mance from so­ca artiste and Sad­hgu­ru sup­port­er Machel Mon­tano.

Mon­tano per­formed sev­er­al songs, in­clud­ing Touch the Ground with Marge Black­man. The song is meant to pro­mote the Save Soil Move­ment, which was launched by Sad­hgu­ru as a means of in­vok­ing a con­scious ap­proach to sav­ing the soil and the plan­et.

Among those in at­ten­dance in the packed au­di­to­ri­um were Guardian Me­dia Ltd’s man­ag­ing di­rec­tor Dr Kar­ri­an Hep­burn Mal­colm and crick­et dou­ble record hold­er Bri­an Lara.

