Sabag Montiel & Brenda Uliarte Charged for Attack on Kirchner

Argentine justice on Thursday charged those responsible for the September 1 murder attempt against Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

According to the court, there was prior planning and agreement between Fernando Sabag Montiel and his partner, Brenda Uliarte, to kill the former president of Argentina.

It was determined that Uliarte accompanied Sabag Montiel «in the vicinity of the place where they arrived together.» It was also proven that both owned the firearm for some time before the attack, allegedly since August 5, 2021.

Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, in charge of the court, said in the indictment, «They are charged with having carried and/or possessed the aforementioned firearm in the conditions described above without due legal authorization, which they previously received with the numbering partially removed at the base of its grip.»

Graphic evidence, surveillance videos and boxes of ammunition taken from their apartment proved the participation of Sabag Montiel and Uriarte in the attack, though they had denied it in interrogations.

Other crimes are attributed to the couple, such as the falsification of disability certificates issued in the name of both by the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires through filiation data.

The investigation now focuses on the actions of the two accused during the days before the events and on the itinerary followed by the couple to the place where they executed the failed murder attempt.

Also, an analysis is made of Sabag Montiel and Uliarte’s links with anti-Kirchnerist and neo-Nazi affiliations through private chats and their participation in demonstrations organized by these groups.

