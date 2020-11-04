S.Korea’s imported car sale grows 9.8 pct in October

Entornointeligente.com /

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) — South Korea’s imported car sale continued to grow last month owing to demand for new foreign luxury models, industry data showed Wednesday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here was 24,257 in October, up 9.8 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

Solid demand continued for foreign luxury vehicles. For the first 10 months of this year, the imported car sale here was 216,004 units, up 14.2 percent compared to the same period of last year.

German carmakers outperformed U.S. and Japanese rivals. Mercedes-Benz ranked first by selling 6,576 vehicles here in October though its car sale was down 18.1 percent from a year earlier.

German carmaker BMW came next with the sale of 5,320 vehicles here in October, up 29.1 percent from a year ago.

It was followed by Audi with 2,527 units sold here, Volkswagen with 1,933 units and Volvo with 1,449 units each.

The number of European brands sold here expanded 7.6 percent over the year to 19,634 in October.

The reading for U.S. brands sold here jumped 53.5 percent to 2,888, but the figure for Japanese models slumped 12.2 percent to 1,735 in the month. Enditem

