S Korea launches ‘precision bombs’ after North fires missile over Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, prompting South Korea to send precision bombs. South Korean Air Force’s F15K fighter jet takes off in an undisclosed location. (AP) South Korea has fired at least two «precision bombs» in response to North Korea’s missile launch earlier in the day.

An F-15K fighter jet «fired two JADAM precision bombs in response» to North Korea’s intermediate-range ballistic missile launch, Yonhap News reported on Tuesday, citing a statement of South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff.

Earlier, the Japan Defence Ministry said North Korea launched, what appears to be a ballistic missile, which could fly in the direction of Aomori and Hokkaido provinces in northern Japan, and warned people to seek shelter.

The ministry later stated that the missile had already fallen. The missile flew over Japan for the first time in five years.

Japan’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile flew 4,600 kilometres, the longest distance ever for an intermediate-range or longer missile fired by North Korea, reaching an altitude of 1,000 kilometres.

«The missile flew over Japan for around one minute and landed outside the country's exclusive economic zone some 3,200 kilometres east of the nation in the Pacific Ocean,» Hamada said.

Seventh missile launch over Japan

According to Japanese data, this was Pyongyang's seventh missile launch over Japan. Last time, it was September 2017 when a North Korean missile flew above the Japanese landmass.

The country’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to hold a phone talk with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night to discuss the issue.

Seoul also condemned the missile launch and warned Pyongyang of stronger sanctions and other consequences.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over a National Security Council meeting and stated that North Korea's action is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

«It (North Korea missile) was in clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation threatening the peace on the Korean Peninsula, in Northeast Asia and beyond,» he said.

Last Saturday, North Korea also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.

North Korea's escalation of tensions is thought to be in response to a joint military drill by South Korea, the US and Japan in the East Sea.

