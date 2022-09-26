Rygin King talks ‘Therapy’ and Grammy goal

Entornointeligente.com /

For dancehall’s Rygin King, a Grammy nomination would be more reason to persevere with his career in music. Although considered slightly controversial to many recording artistes, locally and internationally, who say there is no transparency in how the nominee selection is made, the 27-year-old deejay has shared that receiving recognition from the Recording Academy is a goal for this year and beyond.

«Every artiste that get the chance to go the Grammy Awards is God first bless them and help them to reach there. I want to see my album do great … me just want to see it go there,» Rygin King told The Gleaner .

The dancehall artiste officially released his debut album, titled Therapy, on September 9, just in time to make the eligibility period of submissions for the 65th Grammy Awards. Rygin King is already celebrating the success of the 11-track project which sold 750 units during the first week of its release in the US and is pushing big streaming numbers.

He has previously expressed that while earning a Grammy for any body of work is a significant accomplishment for music professionals, performing on the stage would be an ultimate win especially for the dancehall community.

«I want to know if the dancehall is going to the Grammys because right now it is limited because of our own culture. Lemme tell you wah gwaan wid dancehall … too much bad mind and nobody want to push nobody forward,» Rygin King said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com