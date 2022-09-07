Ryan Giggs to go on trial again

Entornointeligente.com /

MANCHESTER, England (AP):

MANCHESTER UNITED great football Ryan Giggs will go on trial for a second time on domestic violence charges.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Giggs should face a retrial, a week after the soccer great was discharged after a jury failed to reach a verdict on charges that he assaulted and used coercive behaviour against an ex-girlfriend.

After approving an application by the prosecution for a second trial, Judge Hilary Manley set a date of July 31, 2023, for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks. Giggs will remain on bail.

He was excused from attending the brief hearing that took place at Manchester Crown Court.

