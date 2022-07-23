Ruud se cita con Berrettini en la definición de Gstaad

Entornointeligente.com /

CARACAS.- El noruego Casper Ruud y el italiano Mattia Berrettini, primer y segundo cabeza de serie, respectivamente, disputarán este domingo la final del torneo de Gstaad (Suiza).

Strong performance! 6:2 6:0 win for @CasperRuud98 in the second semifinals of @SwissOpenGstaad saves him a spot in the finals and a chance to defend his #ATPGstaad 2021 titles! All the best to @albertramos88 we hope to see you next year! @TennisNorge @atptour #ATP pic.twitter.com/IUVUba08vm

— EFG Swiss Open Gstaad (@SwissOpenGstaad) July 23, 2022 The first #SwissOpenGstaad finalist this year is @MattBerrettini ! He left only five games in a full #royemersonarena to @domithiem , winning 6:1 6:4. @federtennis @atptour pic.twitter.com/MRKxrgO51w

— EFG Swiss Open Gstaad (@SwissOpenGstaad) July 23, 2022 Berrettini se impuso en dos mangas al austríaco Dominic Thiem e hizo lo mismo Ruud ante el español Albert Ramos.

El italiano, verdugo en cuartos del español Pedro Martínez, se impuso en una hora y 19 minutos de partido por 6-1 y 6-4 y puso fin a la recuperación del jugador centroeuropeo.

El transalpino, que tan solo concedió una rotura de servicio (en la segunda manda, con el partido encarrilado), amplió así su magnífica racha victoriosa de doce partidos desde el regreso al circuito. Este año ha ganado ya los torneos de Queens y Stuttgart.

Ahora luchará por su tercer título ante Ruud, que no le dio opción alguna a Ramos, al que superó en tan solo una hora y tres minutos por 6-2 y 6-0. El jugador nórdico luchará también por su tercer torneo del año, tras ganar en Buenos Aires y en Ginebra.

