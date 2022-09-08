Russia’s Travel Ban Covers More EU Officials

Entornointeligente.com /

The travel ban now applies to EU senior military officers and high-ranking officials.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that more European Union (EU) officials had been banned from entering Russia in response to Brussels’ sanctions against Russia and weapon supplies to Ukraine.

The restriction now applies to EU senior military officers, high-ranking officials from law enforcement agencies of EU member states and representatives of European arms and military equipment manufacturers involved in delivering weaponry to Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement, without naming the blacklisted or disclosing how many people are affected.

«We would like to remind those who initiated measures against Russia that we remain steadfast in our determination to respond with unwavering resolve to any unfriendly acts targeted against Russia,» said the statement.

