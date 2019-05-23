 Russia's Putin may discuss Belarus-Kazakh oil proposal next week: Kremlin - EntornoInteligente
23 mayo, 2019
russias_putin_may_discuss_belarus_kazakh_oil_proposal_next_week_kremlin.jpg

Russia’s Putin may discuss Belarus-Kazakh oil proposal next week: Kremlin

1 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may discuss the latter’s proposal for Belarus to buy oil from Kazakhstan when they meet next week in the Kazakh city of Nur-Sultan, the Kremlin said on Thursday. Lukashenko proposed at a meeting with Kazakhstan’s ambassador in Belarus earlier on Thursday that Kazakhstan enter talks to deliver oil to Belarus. The envoy said Kazakhstan was prepared to supply oil to Belarus, but that the countries needed to agree such deliveries with Russia across whose territory they would pass.
LINK ORIGINAL: Energy.economictimes.indiatimes

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Advertisement

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation

183468