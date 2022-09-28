Russia’s Grain Harvest May Reach Record 150 Mln Tons This Year

Entornointeligente.com /

Vladimir Putin warned that Western sanctions imposed on Russia’s grain and fertilizers pose a growing threat to global food security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia could harvest a record 150 million tons of grain this year.

RELATED:

Danish PM: Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks «Deliberate Actions»

«To date, 138.7 million tons of grain have already been threshed. This is approximately a third more than (that) during the same period last year,» the Kremlin reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian leader at a meeting on the progress of seasonal field work.

«According to experts, the total grain harvest may reach 150 million tons,» Putin said, noting that the harvest would fully cover domestic demand and increase exports.

Putin warned that Western sanctions imposed on Russia’s grain and fertilizers pose a growing threat to global food security, adding that the West should be held accountable for the deteriorating situation.

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com