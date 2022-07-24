Russia’s foreign minister: We want regime change in Ukraine

Source: AL JAZEERA
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has admitted that the Kremlin is seeking to overthrow the Ukrainian government, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
According to the international news agency, this recent statement from Minister Lavrov is in contrast to earlier statements Russia has issued concerning its military action against Ukraine.
«We will definitely help the Ukrainian people to free themselves from the regime that is absolutely anti-people and anti-history,» the Al Jazeera report quoted Foreign Minister Lavrov.
At the time, he was speaking at a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo. He is in Egypt to provide reassurances about Russia’s grain exports to that country. Egypt is among the world’s largest importers of wheat, mainly from Russia and Ukraine.
He revealed that Russia’s objectives in Ukraine have expanded beyond the eastern Donbas region and asserted that «the Russian and Ukrainian people would live together in the future».
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera also has quoted an aide to the head of the Kherson region, Serhiy Khlan, who is confident Ukraine can claw back territory lost to Russia.
«Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson will be recaptured by Kyiv’s forces by September,» he said in an interview with Ukrainian television.
The Al Jazeera report quotes Khlan from the interview:
«We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are prevailing in their most recent military operations.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian