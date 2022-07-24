Russia’s foreign minister: We want regime change in Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

Rus­sia’s For­eign Min­is­ter Sergey Lavrov has ad­mit­ted that the Krem­lin is seek­ing to over­throw the Ukrain­ian gov­ern­ment, ac­cord­ing to a re­port by Al Jazeera.

Ac­cord­ing to the in­ter­na­tion­al news agency, this re­cent state­ment from Min­is­ter Lavrov is in con­trast to ear­li­er state­ments Rus­sia has is­sued con­cern­ing its mil­i­tary ac­tion against Ukraine.

«We will def­i­nite­ly help the Ukrain­ian peo­ple to free them­selves from the regime that is ab­solute­ly an­ti-peo­ple and an­ti-his­to­ry,» the Al Jazeera re­port quot­ed For­eign Min­is­ter Lavrov.

At the time, he was speak­ing at a press con­fer­ence with his Egypt­ian coun­ter­part in Cairo. He is in Egypt to pro­vide re­as­sur­ances about Rus­sia’s grain ex­ports to that coun­try. Egypt is among the world’s largest im­porters of wheat, main­ly from Rus­sia and Ukraine.

He re­vealed that Rus­sia’s ob­jec­tives in Ukraine have ex­pand­ed be­yond the east­ern Don­bas re­gion and as­sert­ed that «the Russ­ian and Ukrain­ian peo­ple would live to­geth­er in the fu­ture».

Mean­while, Al Jazeera al­so has quot­ed an aide to the head of the Kher­son re­gion, Ser­hiy Khlan, who is con­fi­dent Ukraine can claw back ter­ri­to­ry lost to Rus­sia.

«Ukraine’s south­ern re­gion of Kher­son will be re­cap­tured by Kyiv’s forces by Sep­tem­ber,» he said in an in­ter­view with Ukrain­ian tele­vi­sion.

The Al Jazeera re­port quotes Khlan from the in­ter­view:

«We can say that a turn­ing point has oc­curred on the bat­tle­field. We see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are pre­vail­ing in their most re­cent mil­i­tary op­er­a­tions.»

