Russian, Ukrainian militaries discuss freeing grain exports

Entornointeligente.com /

Military delegations from Russia and Ukraine held their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months on Wednesday as they tried to reach an agreement on a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.

Turkish military officials and UN envoys also took part in the meeting in Istanbul focused on finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos amid the war in Ukraine shipped out of the country’s ports towards the Mediterranean.

The Russian and Ukrainian officials, dressed in civilian clothes, faced each other as the delegations were seated around a large, square table. Turkey’s defence ministry announced later the talks had ended about an hour and a half after it confirmed that they had begun, but did not provide details.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion and war has disrupted production and halted shipments, endangering food supplies in many developing countries, especially in Africa, and contributing to higher global food prices.

Turkey has offered to provide safe Black Sea corridors and worked with the UN, Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement. The UN would establish a centre in Istanbul to control the shipments, Turkish officials have said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com