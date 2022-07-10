Russian rocket attack kills 15 in Ukraine; others trapped

Entornointeligente.com /

By FRANCESCA EBEL

CHA­SIV YAR, Ukraine. (AP) — Dozens of Ukrain­ian emer­gency work­ers la­bored Sun­day to pull peo­ple out of the rub­ble af­ter a Russ­ian rock­et at­tack smashed in­to apart­ment build­ings in east­ern Ukraine. The strike killed at least 15 peo­ple and scores were thought to be still trapped a day lat­er.

The strike late Sat­ur­day evening de­stroyed three build­ings in a res­i­den­tial quar­ter of the town of Cha­siv Yar, in­hab­it­ed most­ly by peo­ple who work in near­by fac­to­ries. Ukraine’s Emer­gency Ser­vices said Sun­day they have res­cued five peo­ple from the rub­ble so far and have made con­tact with three oth­ers still trapped alive be­neath the ru­ins. An­oth­er man was pulled alive from the rub­ble Sun­day night.

Cranes and ex­ca­va­tors worked along­side the res­cue teams to clear away the ru­ins of one build­ing, its sides com­plete­ly shorn off by the im­pact of the strike. The res­cuers kept on work­ing in the rain de­spite the dan­ger­ous con­di­tions. The thud of ar­tillery on the near­by front line res­onat­ed just a few miles away, mak­ing some work­ers flinch and oth­ers run for cov­er when it got too close.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, gov­er­nor of the Donet­sk re­gion that in­cludes Cha­siv Yar, said the town of about 12,000 was hit by Ura­gan rock­ets, which are fired from truck-borne sys­tems. Cha­siv Yar is 20 kilo­me­ters (12 miles) south­east of Kram­a­torsk, a city that is a ma­jor tar­get of Russ­ian forces as they grind west­ward.

Res­i­dents told The As­so­ci­at­ed Press they had heard at least three ex­plo­sions and that, in ad­di­tion to the deaths, many peo­ple were bad­ly wound­ed in the blasts. A group of neigh­bors sat in the court­yard qui­et­ly dis­cussing who was in­jured and who was still miss­ing.

«There was an ex­plo­sion, all the win­dows blew out and I was thrown to the ground. I called my chil­dren to tell them I was alive. My kitchen walls and bal­cony have com­plete­ly van­ished,» said one res­i­dent, 45-year-old Ok­sana, who did not wish to pro­vide her last name.

She strug­gled to hold back her tears as she spoke. She had been in her third-floor apart­ment when the mis­siles struck.

«We didn’t hear any in­com­ing sound, we just felt the im­pact. I ran to hide in the cor­ri­dor with my dogs. Every­one I knew start­ed call­ing me to find out what had hap­pened. I was shak­ing like a leaf,» said Iri­na Shulimo­va, a 59-year-old re­tiree.

Front doors and bal­conies were torn apart in the blast, heaps of twist­ed met­al and brick lay on the ground, and crushed sum­mer cher­ries lay among shat­tered win­dow panes.

A 30-year-old tech­nol­o­gy work­er named Olek­san­dr said his moth­er was among those in­jured in the ex­plo­sion.

«Thank God I wasn’t in­jured, it was a mir­a­cle,» he said, touch­ing the cru­ci­fix around his neck.

Al­though the home he shares with his moth­er is now shat­tered, he says he doesn’t plan to leave the neigh­bor­hood.

«I on­ly have enough mon­ey to sup­port my­self for an­oth­er month. Lots of peo­ple are fed up al­ready of refugees com­ing from the east – no one will feed or sup­port us there. It’s bet­ter to stay,» said Olek­san­dr, who de­clined to give his sur­name.

Di­ma, an­oth­er res­i­dent, had lived for more than 20 years on the ground floor of one of the build­ings that were hol­lowed out in the at­tack. He walked back and forth across the rub­ble.

«As you can see, my home is lost,» he said.

Twen­ty-one peo­ple were killed ear­li­er this month when an apart­ment build­ing and recre­ation area came un­der rock­et fire in the south­ern Ode­sa re­gion. In ad­di­tion, at least 19 peo­ple died when a Russ­ian mis­sile hit a shop­ping mall in the city of Kre­menchuk in late June.

Rus­sia has re­peat­ed­ly claimed that it is hit­ting on­ly tar­gets of mil­i­tary val­ue in the war. There was no com­ment on Cha­siv Yar at a Russ­ian De­fense Min­istry brief­ing on Sun­day.

The Donet­sk re­gion is one of two provinces along with Luhan­sk that make up the Don­bas re­gion, where sep­a­ratist rebels have fought Ukrain­ian forces since 2014. Last week, Rus­sia cap­tured the city of Lysy­chan­sk, the last ma­jor strong­hold of Ukrain­ian re­sis­tance in Luhan­sk.

Russ­ian forces are rais­ing «true hell» in the Don­bas, de­spite as­sess­ments they were tak­ing an op­er­a­tional pause, Luhan­sk gov­er­nor Ser­hiy Haidai said Sat­ur­day.

Af­ter the seizure of Lysy­chan­sk, some an­a­lysts pre­dict­ed that Moscow’s troops like­ly would take some time to rearm and re­group.

But «so far there has been no op­er­a­tional pause an­nounced by the en­e­my. He is still at­tack­ing and shelling our lands with the same in­ten­si­ty as be­fore,» Haidai said. He lat­er said Ukrain­ian forces had de­stroyed some am­mu­ni­tion de­pots and bar­racks used by the Rus­sians.

Source: As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

