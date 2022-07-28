Russian foreign minister denies ‘so-called food crisis’

Entornointeligente.com /

ADDIS ABABA (AP):

Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday denied his country is responsible for the global surge in food prices following its invasion of Ukraine, dismissing the «so-called food crisis» as he completed a visit to several African nations on a continent hit especially hard.

Addressing reporters and African diplomats in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, Sergey Lavrov accused the United States and European countries of driving up prices by pursuing «reckless» green policies and even hoarding food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

«The situation in Ukraine did additionally negatively affect food markets, but not due to the Russian special operation, rather due to the absolutely inadequate reaction of the West, which announced sanctions,» Lavrov said.

Western countries, for their part, have repeatedly pointed out that food is exempt from their sanctions on Russia and have blamed Moscow for the global crisis.

