Russian Forces Achieve Full Liberation of Mariupol

Upon learning the details of the military operation in Mariupol, President Putin considered the liberation of the city a success.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is under full control of Russian forces.

Shoigu explained that the port city was liberated thanks to the cooperation between the Russian forces and the militia of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk.

Some 2,000 neo-Nazis and mercenaries remain entrenched in the area of ​​the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where they are facing Russian forces, which will need three or four days to control that facility.

At the beginning of the siege of Mariupol, the number of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries exceeded 8,100 people. Of these, over 4,000 were neutralized and 1,478 surrendered, said Shoigu.

Russian troops leave Mariupol and head to other sectors of the front.

— ������ �������� ���������������� (@TheDeadDistrict) April 21, 2022 The Defense minister denounced that to offer resistance to the Russian advance, the Ukrainian nationalists gathered civilians in intermediate floors and basements of buildings, turning people into human shields.

Upon learning the details of the military operation in Mariupol, Putin considered the liberation of the city a success. He canceled the order to storm the Azovstal steel mill, in order to save lives inside the industrial zone.

«The Ukrainian government has been trying to find ways to evacuate soldiers and civilians trapped in Mariupol,» the Associated Press reported.

