Russia to expand annexation

KYIV (AP):

Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment, and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.

The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and rallies in Moscow and the occupied territories — would come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed ‘referendums’ that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced as illegal, forced and rigged.

