Russia Starts Vostok 2022 Joint Military Exercises

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that more than 50,000 troops from 14 countries will participate in the Vostok 2022 military drills.

Military contingents of the armed forces of 14 countries headed by the Russian Army started on Thursday the joint military exercises Vostok 2022, which will last until September 7.

The Russian Defense Ministry informed that more than 50,000 troops and 5,000 units of military equipment will take part in the current edition. They include 140 aircraft and 60 warships. Troops from Russia, China, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan will take part in the Vostok 2022 exercises, which will be held in seven locations, including the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk and Japan.

Chief of the General Staff of Russia Valery Gerasimov will lead practice defensive and offensive operations at Burduny, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaze-Volkonsky, Lagunnoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba and Uspenovsky airfields.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry specified that the representatives of the different departments emphasized the peaceful nature of the joint exercises through «their commitment to mutual understanding and cooperation».

