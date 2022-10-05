Russia: Over 200 000 Reservists Recruited -Defense Minister

Entornointeligente.com /

As part of the partial mobilization process, more than 200 000 reservists have been recruited, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

In a conference call on Tuesday, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that more than two-thirds of plans to mobilize reservists for deployment to Ukraine in connection with the ongoing conflict have been fulfilled.

The mobilized recruits are receiving the necessary training with the provision of the required equipment, Shoigu said. «Preparation of the personnel of the units that have been formed is being carried out at 80 polygons and six training centers.»

«A large number of volunteers come to military registration and enlistment offices during the partial mobilization. It is extremely important to approach each of these requests with care and not to turn anyone away unless there are serious reasons,» the minister said.

Recruits called up in the last two weeks will first complete their training and develop combat coordination with units already participating in the special military operation before being sent to the front lines.

October 1. /TASS/. Women will not be called up as part of Russia’s partial mobilization, the country’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told reporters on Saturday.

— John (@jungleguy) October 2, 2022 «After combat training, units staffed by mobilized citizens and volunteers will start performing tasks of control and defense of liberated territories, as well as acting as part of reserve and reinforcement units,» Shoigu said.

As for the upcoming November recruitment, the ministry said the recruits will serve in units not participating in Moscow’s operation in Ukraine. Around 120 000 people will be recruited this time.

Those who have just completed compulsory service in the Russian armed forces will return home.

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 28, 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization on September 21. This measure was aimed at recruiting some 300 000 reservists to be deployed in Ukraine in the framework of the ongoing conflict in that country.

It is mainly about individuals who have served in the military with previous combat experience and the necessary specializations, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

