WTI Crude • 10 mins 85.99 +2.05 +2.44% Brent Crude • 10 mins 92.78 +2.16 +2.38% Murban Crude • 15 mins 92.30 -1.41 -1.50% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.833 +0.116 +1.50% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.500 +0.052 +2.12% Louisiana Light • 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80% Bonny Light • 1 day 91.20 -2.20 -2.36% Opec Basket • 5 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64% Mars US • 9 hours 81.84 -1.87 -2.23%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins Russia Mobilizes Troops And Prepares «Sham» Referendums In Occupied Ukraine 1 hour Major Fire Breaks Out At BP Refinery In Ohio 10 hours API Sees Crude, Product Inventory Builds 12 hours EU Willing To Pay Up For Russian Diesel Ahead Of Ban 12 hours U.S. Senators Propose Secondary Sanctions On Russian Oil 13 hours U.S. Refiners May Soon Purchase More Canadian Crude 14 hours Germany Could Nationalize Uniper As Early As Next Week 14 hours UN Secretary-General Calls For A Fossil Fuels Intervention 15 hours Gold Prices Fall To One-Year Low 16 hours Tesla Aims To Double Sales In Germany 16 hours Gazprom Halts Pipeline Gas Deliveries To China For A Week 17 hours Russia’s Oil Exports Plummet By 900,000 Bpd 18 hours Gas Will Never Flow Through Nord Stream 2 – German Minister 20 hours I Told You So: Aramco CEO Slams Unrealistic Energy Policies 24 hours China Boosts Oil Imports From Russia And Saudi Arabia 1 day Oil And Gas Permitting In The U.S. Slows Down 1 day 10 Million Barrels Of SPR Crude Going Up For Sale For November Delivery 1 day Iran Aggressively Discounts Crude In Bid To Seize Back Market Share 1 day Gasoline Prices See Longest Downward Streak Since 2015 2 days Germany’s Natural Gas Storage Will Last For Two And A Half Months 2 days Porsche IPO Set To Become Europe’s Largest Listing In Over A Decade 2 days Central Banks Eye Another Interest Rate Hike This Week 2 days German Nuclear Power Plant To Shut Down After Reported Leak 2 days Businesses Concerned As EU Proposes Crisis Supply Chain Rules 2 days The UAE Plans To Ramp Up Its Oil Production Capacity 2 days The Energy Crisis Is Pushing Germany Into A Recession 2 days Global Oil Demand Dropped By Over 1 Million Bpd In July 2 days German Gas Buyers Resume Nominations For Nord Stream 1 Supply 2 days The World’s Largest Floating LNG Platform Restarts Production 4 days What Iran Should Do If JCPOA Fails 4 days 33% Of All UK Exporters To EU Vanish Due To Brexit-Related Red Tape 4 days U.S. And EU Nickel Imports From Russia Surge 5 days Octopus Expands Wind Energy Holdings With Investments In Germany And UK 5 days Massive Kazakh Oilfield Weeks Away From Restoring Output 5 days Oil Exports from Iraq’s Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks 5 days U.S. Climate Chief Calls On Africa To Slash Emissions 5 days No Help Coming For New England Governors With Winter Fuel Supply 5 days Lithium Prices Soar To All-Time High 5 days Saudi Arabia And Russia Both Want $100 Oil 5 days Angry Customers Demand Explanation As German Energy Bills Soar 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 18 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 1 day Wind droughts 5 days «Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall» – The New York Post 33 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

