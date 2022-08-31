Russia, Iran Finalize Agreement on Bilateral Cooperation

Entornointeligente.com /

«We are satisfied with the way our bilateral relations are developing,» Lavrov said.

Russia and Iran are finalizing a comprehensive document on cooperation between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

RELATED:

Iran, Russia to Create Alternative Financial System to SWIFT

«We are satisfied with the way our bilateral relations are developing. They are reaching a new qualitative level, which will be fixed in a large agreement between the countries,» Lavrov said at a joint briefing following his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow.

The document will be of strategic importance and will set out the basic guidelines for developing the entire range of Russian-Iranian relations for the coming decades, he said.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran is ready to strengthen trade and economic ties with Moscow and there are many opportunities to expand the existing partnership, including in the energy sector.

