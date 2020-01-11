Russia, Germany support further implementation of Iran nuclear deal

Entornointeligente.com /

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint news conference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Jan 11, 2020. [Photo/Agencies] MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Moscow on Saturday, saying its further implementation is supported by the two countries, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin.

“Russia and Germany resolutely stand for the continued implementation of the joint plan,” Putin said at a press conference after talks with Merkel.

“We certainly could not ignore the issue of preserving the JCPOA on Iran’s nuclear programme, which is vitally important not only for the region but also for the whole world,” he said.

Putin recalled that after the United States withdrew from this fundamental agreement, the Iranian side declared that they suspended some of their voluntary commitments under the JCPOA.

“Let me underscore this: they only suspended their voluntary commitments while they stress their readiness to go back to full compliance with the nuclear deal,” the president added.

The JCPOA was reached in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 (permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China, plus Germany) and the European Union. Tehran agreed to roll back parts of its nuclear weapons program in exchange for decreased economic sanctions.

In reaction to the US withdrawal from the landmark deal in May 2018 and the subsequent sanctions, and in response to Europe’s sluggishness in facilitating Iran’s banking transactions and its oil exports, Iran, since May 2019, has made stage-by-stage moves away from its nuclear commitments.

