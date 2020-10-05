 Russia, France, U.S. call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region » EntornoInteligente
5 octubre, 2020

Russia, France, U.S. call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region

3 min ago
2 min read
Entornointeligente.com /

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a man walking by a house damaged during clashes in the Tartar district bordering the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by Tofik Babayev/Xinhua)

The three leading diplomats once again call on the parties in the conflict to immediately and unconditionally come to a ceasefire.

MOSCOW, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a joint statement published by the ministry, Lavrov, Le Drian and Pompeo, representing the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, condemned in the strongest terms the unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and beyond.

They stressed that recent attacks, allegedly targeting civilian targets, both along the contact line and in the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia outside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, pose an unacceptable threat to stability in the region, according to the statement.

“Referring to the statement made by presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries on Oct. 1, the three leading diplomats once again call on the parties in the conflict to immediately and unconditionally come to a ceasefire,” it said.

Battles are still going on along the contact line of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there have been occasional minor clashes. ■

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com

