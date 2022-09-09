Russia Commits To Increase Grain Deliveries to Poorest Nations

Entornointeligente.com /

«We believe it to be right to ramp up deliveries to the poorest countries,» Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The President said Russia would supply about 30 million tons this year with a view to reaching 50 million tons, prioritizing the least favored and food insecure nations.

RELATED:

Supplying Weapons Won’t Bring Peace to Ukraine: Chinese Envoy

On the occasion of a Security Council meeting, Putin referred to the Ukrainian grain deal, noting that most of the grain went to EU countries and only 3 percent reached vulnerable countries, notably Yemen and Djibouti.

Of 87 ships that left Ukrainian ports with grain following the conflict in Ukraine, only two arrived in the poorest countries for UN food programs, amounting to 60 000 tons, or 3 percent of the grain exported under the deal, according to the President.

On Russian fertilizers, Putin said, «Our producers are ready to deliver them free of charge to developing nations that urgently need them.»

❗️President #Putin :

�� Of the 87 ships that left Ukrainian ports carrying grain only two headed for the poorest countries – for Yemen and Djibouti. They carried 60,000 tonnes of grain, or a mere 3 percent.

We consider it proper to increase supplies to the poorest countries pic.twitter.com/5AIUDgg5mK

— MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) September 9, 2022 «Russia supplied world markets with 6.6 million tons of grain between May and August this year,» the President said. 6.3 million tons of wheat, barley and corn went to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com