Russia Claims It Won’t Cut Off Gas Supply To More EU Customers

WTI Crude • 10 mins 121.9 -0.26 -0.21% Brent Crude • 10 mins 123.5 -0.09 -0.07% Natural Gas • 10 mins 8.871 +0.172 +1.98% Heating Oil • 10 mins 4.421 +0.106 +2.46% Gasoline • 10 mins 4.308 +0.086 +2.04% Louisiana Light • 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10% Bonny Light • 2 days 128.4 +2.06 +1.63% Opec Basket • 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15% Mars US • 20 hours 116.0 +2.95 +2.61%

Marine • 2 days 116.5 +0.84 +0.73% Murban • 2 days 120.1 +1.01 +0.85% Iran Heavy • 2 days 118.1 +1.95 +1.68% Basra Light • 191 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 2 days 127.8 +2.20 +1.75% Bonny Light • 2 days 128.4 +2.06 +1.63% Girassol • 2 days 126.2 +2.13 +1.72% Opec Basket • 2 days 121.5 +1.38 +1.15%

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 98.87 +1.96 +2.02% Western Canadian Select • 12 hours 108.0 +2.70 +2.56% Canadian Condensate • 12 hours 124.3 +2.70 +2.22% Premium Synthetic • 12 hours 122.5 +2.70 +2.25% Sweet Crude • 12 hours 120.4 +2.70 +2.29% Peace Sour • 12 hours 117.6 +2.70 +2.35% Light Sour Blend • 12 hours 119.7 +2.70 +2.31% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours 123.2 +2.70 +2.24% Central Alberta • 12 hours 117.9 +2.70 +2.34%

Louisiana Light • 2 days 123.5 +2.54 +2.10% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 118.8 +2.75 +2.37% Giddings • 2 days 112.5 +2.75 +2.51% ANS West Coast • 3 days 125.2 +1.66 +1.34% West Texas Sour • 2 days 116.1 +2.70 +2.38% Eagle Ford • 2 days 120.0 +2.70 +2.30% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 118.8 +2.75 +2.37% Kansas Common • 2 days 112.3 +2.50 +2.28% Buena Vista • 2 days 125.7 +2.80 +2.28%

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns 55 mins OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect 1 hour Germany Remains Firmly Anti-Nuclear Despite Energy Crisis 2 hours Crude Exports Disrupted As Venezuela Begins Asking For Advance Payments 2 hours Spain, Portugal Allowed To Use State Aid To Ease Energy Spike Burden 3 hours European Auto Industry Decries EU Ban On Petrol Cars 4 hours U.S. National Average Gasoline Price Hits The Dreaded $5 Mark 23 hours U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal 23 hours War In Ukraine Forces BP To Shutdown Key Pipeline 1 day Yellen: It Is «Virtually Impossible» To Avoid Oil Market Shocks 1 day Chevron CEO: Record Gasoline Prices Could Limit Support For Green Energy 1 day Exxon Passes $100 Mark For First Time Since 2014 1 day Windfall Taxes On Energy Company Profits Won’t Be Lifted Anytime Soon 1 day Ukraine To Halt Coal, Oil, Gas Exports Ahead Of Critical Winter 1 day Pakistan Cuts Work Week Amid Severe Energy Crisis 1 day Record UK Gasoline Prices See Biggest Daily Surge In 17 Years 1 day U.S. Solar Industry Slams Biden for «Pittance» In Tariff Relief 1 day Major Lithium Producer Could Shut German Plant Over EU Rule 2 days Oil Prices Dip On Small Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build 2 days Trading Giant Trafigura Sees Oil Headed To $150 This Year 2 days Noway’s Offshore Oil Workers Threaten To Strike 2 days Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects 2 days Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch 2 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump $0.30 In A Week To Fresh Record Of $4.92 2 days Japan Asks People And Firms To Save Electricity To Avoid Blackouts 2 days Saudi Economy Reaps Benefits Of Higher Oil Prices 3 days Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect «Blistering Hot Summer» 3 days Russia’s Oil Export Earnings Set To Decline On Heavily Discounted Urals 3 days Russia Sanctions U.S. Energy Secretary 3 days More Iranian Crude May Be Coming To World Markets 3 days Kurdistan Defies Iraq’s Federal Court Ruling On Oil Resources 3 days Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Looting Grain To Sell Elsewhere 3 days Biden To Waive Tariffs On Some Solar Panel Imports To Boost Stalled Projects 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump To New Record Of Over $4.80 Per Gallon 3 days Kazakhstan Could Be Forced To Halt Gas Exports In 2023 3 days India Seeks Even More Russian Oil 3 days Libya’s Biggest Oilfield Resumes Production 3 days U.S. To Ease Venezuela Oil Restrictions For Europe: Report 6 days U.S. Increases Biofuel Blending Requirements 6 days Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) – Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 6 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the «Climate Change Religion» aka Feudalism 2.0 2 days «Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories» by John Kemp via Zero Hedge 3 hours «ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager» – Bloomberg 5 hours «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations 3 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever 3 hours «Why I believe a freight recession is imminent» – by CEO of FreightWaves …and also… «Freight Market Crash Indicators» by AFT Dispatch, Inc. 3 days ESG Topic – «German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing» – ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others 2 days «Russia will stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets terms – Kremlin» by Reuters via Yahoo News…but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story. 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com