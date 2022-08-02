Russia bans 39 Britons from entry

Entornointeligente.com /

Photo taken on April 16, 2021 shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in Moscow. [Photo/Xinhua] MOSCOW – The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that 39 British citizens have been barred from entering Russia in response to London’s increased sanctions against Russians.

The blacklisted are British politicians, journalists and business people, including former Prime Minister David Cameron, because they «promote London’s hostile policy aimed at demonising Russia and isolating it internationally,» the ministry said.

Moscow could impose restrictions on more British nationals as London attempts to continue anti-Russian sanctions, it warned.

