Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 92.97 +0.45 +0.49% Brent Crude • 57 mins 99.34 -1.88 -1.86% Murban Crude • 15 mins 100.1 -1.44 -1.42% Natural Gas • 14 mins 9.390 +0.015 +0.16% Gasoline • 49 mins 2.822 +0.010 +0.36% Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08% Mars US • 1 hour 90.47 -1.92 -2.08% Gasoline • 49 mins 2.822 +0.010 +0.36% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 25 days 99.25 -1.68 -1.66% Murban • 25 days 101.4 -2.14 -2.07% Iran Heavy • 25 days 98.11 +0.79 +0.81% Basra Light • 269 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 25 days 98.38 -7.33 -6.93% Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 25 days 101.8 -5.72 -5.32% Girassol • 25 days 101.7 -5.94 -5.52% Opec Basket • 2 days 104.1 +2.12 +2.08% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 74.96 +1.24 +1.68% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 80.79 +1.15 +1.44% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 97.04 +1.15 +1.20% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 95.29 +1.15 +1.22% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 93.19 +1.15 +1.25% Peace Sour • 17 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 17 hours 90.34 +1.15 +1.29% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 92.44 +1.15 +1.26% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 95.99 +1.15 +1.21% Central Alberta • 17 hours 90.64 +1.15 +1.29% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39% Giddings • 2 days 85.25 +1.25 +1.49% ANS West Coast • 3 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 3 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 91.50 +1.25 +1.39% Kansas Common • 3 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 3 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 3 hours Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 3 hours EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 4 hours TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 5 hours Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 6 hours Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 7 hours OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 8 hours IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 11 hours California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 1 day Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 1 day India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 1 day U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 1 day North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 1 day UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 1 day Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 1 day Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 1 day India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 1 day Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 1 day Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 2 days Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw 2 days Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 2 days Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 2 days Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 2 days Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 2 days India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 2 days EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 2 days Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 2 days Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 3 days U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 3 days Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 3 days Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 3 days China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist 3 days Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week 3 days Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental 3 days Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 3 days India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 3 days Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 6 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 6 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 6 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 3 days What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 1 day «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 6 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 15 hours Forecasts for oil stocks. 1 day «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms

Find us on:

Saudi Minister Says OPEC+ Could Cut Production At Any Time Citing «disconnect» in the oilâ¦

Oil & Gas Industry Set For Record $1.4 Trillion Cash Flow In 2022 High oil and gas pricesâ¦

China Accounts For Nearly Half Of The World’s Renewable Energy Capacity The West has hurdled someâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middleâ¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia By Cyril Widdershoven – Aug 25, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT Russia has been sending huge volumes of cheap crude to Asia in recent months, but Saudi Arabia is now eating into this new market share by reducing its oil prices. A combination of India importing less oil ahead of refinery maintenance season and Saudi Arabia lowering its official selling price led to a decrease in Russian oil exports to India in July. Whether this is the start of a broader trend or just a temporary blip for Russian oil exports to Asia is yet to be seen, but competition between the two OPEC+ giants is set to intensify. Join Our Community After months of increased Russian crude oil and petroleum product volumes heading to Asian customers, mainly China and India, Russian oil is now facing stiff competition. The first signs of a potential reversal of Moscow’s luck in Asia are showing as media reports that Russian crude oil volumes to India have fallen for the first time since March (the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine). Indian refiners are reported to have lifted more term supplies from Russia’s main rival, Saudi Arabia, as Aramco’s price setting strategy has made its crude more attractive as Russian prices increased due to robust demand. The growth of India’s crude oil imports from the Kingdom in July came at the same time that Saudi Arabia increased its supplies. Industry reports showed that India imported 877,400 bpd of oil from Russia in July, a decrease of 7.3% compared to June. For India, Iraq is still the largest supplier, and Russia is second.

India, the world’s 3 rd largest oil importer and consumer, imported 3.2% less oil in July than a month earlier. Total volumes in July were reported to be around 4.63 million bpd. The main reason given for the decline is planned refinery maintenance in August. Reports also stated that Saudi Arabia supplied 824,700 bpd (25.6%) in July, which is the highest level in three months. A possible driver behind this change is that Aramco lowered the official selling price (OSP) of its oil in June and July. Most of the Indian refiners have term contracts with Saudi Arabia so they can adjust volumes slightly but they cannot cut drastically.

India’s total crude oil import volumes from the Middle East declined slightly last month. The main country hit was Iraq, which saw its volumes cut by 9.3% in July, bringing Iraqi export volumes below the 1 million bpd mark for the first time in 10 months. Until now, Russia still holds strong, mainly due to Indian demand for Russian ESPO grades (diesel rich), putting pressure on West African producers at the same time.

In the coming months, all eyes will be on India as international pressure builds on Delhi to change its pro-Russian oil policies. The Biden Administration has been very deliberate in its approach, putting pressure on Delhi to minimize its import of Russian oil and petroleum products. European countries seem to be following Washington’s lead, trying to coax India away from its addiction to Russian oil. The first reactions from the Indian government, however, would suggest there is no real inclination to comply with this pressure as most politicians are worried about high energy and food bills.

Recurring reports that Russian crude and petroleum products bought by India are finding their way to Western markets have been causing a stir. Western politicians, especially in NW Europe, will have to confront India on these issues if they don’t want it to become a domestic problem. As the Petrologistics graph above shows, Russian-Indian oil is still reaching Western markets.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is slowly getting into the swing producer game in Asia. While the Kingdom hasn’t shown any real determination to aggressively regain market share in Asia, Riyadh is always eager to beat a competitor. By increasing its official production volumes in June by 218,000 bpd to hit a level of 8.79 million bpd, the Kingdom is slowly putting pressure on others. On a year-on-year assessment, Saudi Arabia’s oil exports increased by 20.1% or by 1.47 million bpd in June 2022. Month-on-month, Saudi crude exports increased by 146,000 bpd to 7.2 million bpd in June. The total increase doesn’t mean a full-scale production increase, as Saudi Arabia’s oil inventory (crude oil and products) dropped by 1.01 million bpd in June, although that is a relatively minor dropped compared to the 234.7 million barrels that remain.

In the coming months, markets will be watching not only India’s oil import strategies and China’s economic market conditions but also a possible internal OPEC+ market share conflict. While Riyadh and Moscow are still very much allies, internal differences and opportunities to cut into the opponent’s market share are appearing. The impact of the latest EU oil sanctions may be slow, but it will force Russian oil volumes to already constrained markets. Possible Western sanctions on 3 rd parties, especially India and possibly China, would open up even more opportunities for the Kingdom. Whether Aramco or its compatriot ADNOC will take advantage of such a move remains unclear, but the world’s swing producer still has some oil production to play with. In contrast to Moscow, the financial reserves of Saudi Arabia are filled to the brim, giving it some space to play with OSPs if needed.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com