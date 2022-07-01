Rum for Breakfast filled with daybreak party essentials

Entornointeligente.com /

Bacchanal Jamaica’s highly anticipated Rum for Breakfast (RFB) event returned to Hope Zoo in St Andrew on Saturday to the delight of waistline-wining and shot-taking patrons. Beyond the easy synergy generated by the extensive soca ‘famalay’ and DJs were displays of the essentials you’ll need to enjoy this season’s daybreak parties.

To kick things off, go for sunscreen – your skin will thank you for it. While shade sails provide relief from the morning sun’s blazing rays, you will be walking around to check out food vendors and become buddies with the bartenders, so show your skin some love. Tying in with this are hats of all shapes and sizes which several male patrons sported at RFB, and even a pair of sunnies to reduce the glare.

On the matter of staying cool and free of sunburn be sure to walk with a hand-held fan or get one from the event. RFB hosted several large fans throughout the spacious venue which allowed patrons to stop and cool down at any point without being far away from the action. It also helped to quickly dry sweaty make-up, which you don’t want in your photos.

To further keep the body cool, you may opt for breathable fabrics. Male revellers were spotted wearing short-sleeved cotton shirts, leaving some buttons undone to release the hot air. Short rompers, backless dresses, and satin sets were the order of the day for women, ensuring it remains a «hot girl summer» without attracting too much literal heat.

Since we’re talking fashion, the pick for the season is notably tropical prints, but as RFB patrons also showed, you can never go wrong with Earth tones at sunrise and a pop of colour. Go for comfortable footwear, be it loafers or sneakers for men, or sandals, wedges or sneakers for women.

