Rudder receives Caricom’s highest award

Calypso legend David Rudder has been conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC).
Rudder was presented with the region’s highest award by Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne this afternoon during an event held at the Diplomatic Centre.
In July Rudder was among four CARICOM nationals to be named to receive the Order of the Caribbean Community at the opening ceremony of the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, in Suriname.
Also receiving the region’s highest award were CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Cricketer extraordinaire, Sir Vivian Richards, and Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Barbados, Dame Billie Miller.
However, Rudder was unable to attend the meeting in Suriname and receive the award because of prior commitments.
As a result, Browne took a proposal to Cabinet to have Rudder receive the award in T&T.
This was subsequently approved by CARICOM.
That ceremony took place today with the Exodus Steel Orchestra performing.
The award was initiated at the Eighth (8th) Conference of Heads of State and Governments of CARICOM in 1987 and began bestowal in 1992.
Decisions as to award are taken by the Advisory Committee for the Order of the Caribbean Community.
Reporter: Joel Julien
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian