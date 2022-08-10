Rudder receives Caricom’s highest award

Entornointeligente.com /

Ca­lyp­so leg­end David Rud­der has been con­ferred with the Or­der of the Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty (OCC).

Rud­der was pre­sent­ed with the re­gion’s high­est award by For­eign Af­fairs Dr Amery Browne this af­ter­noon dur­ing an event held at the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre.

In Ju­ly Rud­der was among four CARI­COM na­tion­als to be named to re­ceive the Or­der of the Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty at the open­ing cer­e­mo­ny of the 43rd Reg­u­lar Meet­ing of the Con­fer­ence of Heads of Gov­ern­ment of CARI­COM, in Suri­name.

Al­so re­ceiv­ing the re­gion’s high­est award were CARI­COM Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al, Am­bas­sador Ir­win LaRocque, Crick­eter ex­tra­or­di­naire, Sir Vi­vian Richards, and For­mer Deputy Prime Min­is­ter and Min­is­ter of For­eign Af­fairs of Bar­ba­dos, Dame Bil­lie Miller.

How­ev­er, Rud­der was un­able to at­tend the meet­ing in Suri­name and re­ceive the award be­cause of pri­or com­mit­ments.

As a re­sult, Browne took a pro­pos­al to Cab­i­net to have Rud­der re­ceive the award in T&T.

This was sub­se­quent­ly ap­proved by CARI­COM.

That cer­e­mo­ny took place to­day with the Ex­o­dus Steel Or­ches­tra per­form­ing.

The award was ini­ti­at­ed at the Eighth (8th) Con­fer­ence of Heads of State and Gov­ern­ments of CARI­COM in 1987 and be­gan be­stow­al in 1992.

De­ci­sions as to award are tak­en by the Ad­vi­so­ry Com­mit­tee for the Or­der of the Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty.

Re­porter: Joel Julien

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

