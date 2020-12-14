Entornointeligente.com /

Stock photo. Climate change can makes places that were considered desirable to live much less desirable. BRIDGETOWN, Barbadosâ”December 13th, 2020â”Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has told global leaders that there is a need to move from “placatory rhetoric to real, effective action” to address the climate crisis.

Ms. Mottley made the comments as she delivered a statement at the virtual Climate Ambition Summit 2020 yesterday, on the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister told her audience: “For unless the climate crisis is addressed, there will be no ‘build back better’ for countries and economies like mine. Frankly, at the global level, we need to move from placatory rhetoric to real, effective action, or numerous nations across the world will be robbed of their future

“I would like to believe that the major emitters are not capable of what would, in essence, be close to climate genocide. I would like to believe that we are visible and indispensable for them. Let us therefore, together, act on the responsibility which the climate crisis imposes on all nations and all peoples. The time is now.”

In 2015, world leaders gathered for COP21 in Paris and agreed to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius

Ms. Mottley said Barbados’ new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of becoming fossil fuel free by 2030 at best, and carbon neutral at worst, is an even more ambitious target than that of 2015

Government, she explained, has created the enabling environment for transition through legislation, incentives, and empowering citizens to participate in the energy revolution

She added that Government’s vision is that by 2030, most Barbadian homes would have solar PV panels on their roofs and an electric vehicle in their garage

“Despite our efforts, the fact is that the level of mitigation ambition contained in your NDCs, will determine the fate of countries like my own,” she noted

Ms. Mottley said the world came together in Paris and embraced the solution to the climate crisis that included “1.5 to stay alive”, which is the mantra of small island developing states such as Barbados

“Our optimism and joy in Paris now seem short-lived. Global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise unabated, and our window to end the crisis is closing,” she stated

The Prime Minister noted that COVID-19 related debt was consuming resources, some of which was intended for climate mitigation

Britain has decreed that effective 2030 no new gasoline/petrol cars may be sold, but Barbados has yet to follow suit

