Royal family rush to Balmoral, fearing for Queen’s health

By DAN­I­CA KIR­KA, JILL LAW­LESS and SYLVIA HUI | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

LON­DON (AP) — Queen Eliz­a­beth II has been placed un­der med­ical su­per­vi­sion be­cause doc­tors are «con­cerned for Her Majesty’s health,» Buck­ing­ham Palace said Thurs­day, as mem­bers of the roy­al fam­i­ly rushed to Scot­land to the side of the 96-year-old monarch.

The an­nounce­ment by the palace came a day af­ter the queen can­celed a vir­tu­al meet­ing of her Privy Coun­cil when doc­tors ad­vised her to rest fol­low­ing a full day of events on Tues­day, when she for­mal­ly asked Liz Truss to be­come Britain’s prime min­is­ter.

«Fol­low­ing fur­ther eval­u­a­tion this morn­ing, the Queen’s doc­tors are con­cerned for Her Majesty’s health and have rec­om­mend­ed she re­main un­der med­ical su­per­vi­sion,″ a palace spokesper­son said, speak­ing on con­di­tion of anonymi­ty in line with cus­tom­ary pol­i­cy. «The Queen re­mains com­fort­able and at Bal­moral.»

The palace de­clined to pro­vide fur­ther de­tails about the queen’s con­di­tion, but there were oth­er wor­ry­ing signs. Truss was in­ter­rupt­ed dur­ing a de­bate in the House of Com­mons to be in­formed about Eliz­a­beth’s con­di­tion, and fam­i­ly mem­bers can­celled long-planned en­gage­ments to trav­el to the High­lands.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camil­la, and sis­ter, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Bal­moral Cas­tle, her sum­mer res­i­dence in Scot­land. Prince William, Charles’ el­dest son, was al­so en route to Bal­moral, as was his broth­er, Prince Har­ry, his wife, Meghan, Prince An­drew and the Earl and Count­ess of Wes­sex.

The gath­er­ing of the House of Wind­sor comes just three months af­ter peo­ple across Britain paused over a long hol­i­day week­end to cel­e­brate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheer­ing, flag-wav­ing fans filled the streets around Buck­ing­ham Palace through­out four days of fes­tiv­i­ties, the queen her­self made on­ly two brief ap­pear­ances on the palace bal­cony to wave to her sub­jects.

Eliz­a­beth has in­creas­ing­ly hand­ed over du­ties to Charles and oth­er mem­bers of the roy­al fam­i­ly in re­cent months as she re­cov­ered from a bout of COVID-19, be­gan us­ing a cane and strug­gled to get around.

«The whole coun­try will be deeply con­cerned by the news from Buck­ing­ham Palace this lunchtime,» Truss said on Twit­ter.

«My thoughts — and the thoughts of peo­ple across our Unit­ed King­dom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her fam­i­ly at this time.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

