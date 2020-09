Entornointeligente.com /

A member of staff looks at exhibits during the preview of the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain, on Sept. 28, 2020. Held every year since 1769, the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition will take place in autumn for the first time ever due to COVID-19. The exhibition will open to the public from Oct. 6, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

