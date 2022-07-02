Rowley off to Caricom Summit in Suriname

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, who de­parts this af­ter­noon for Suri­name and the 43rd Cari­com Sum­mit, will re­turn home next Wednes­day.

The re­turn date was con­firmed by the For­eign Af­fairs Min­istry yes­ter­day.

Row­ley is leav­ing for the an­nu­al Cari­com Sum­mit fol­low­ing his re­turn from Los An­ge­les close to mid­night on Thurs­day. He was in the US for three weeks—un­der­go­ing med­ical tests—af­ter at­tend­ing the Sum­mit of the Amer­i­c­as.

Row­ley, who ad­dressed a func­tion in his Diego Mar­tin West con­stituen­cy yes­ter­day, will speak at a me­dia brief­ing at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port this af­ter­noon, pri­or to his de­par­ture for Suri­name.

The sum­mit be­gins to­mor­row in Para­mari­bo. Suri­name Pres­i­dent Chan­drikaper­sad San­tokhi is the in­com­ing Cari­com chair­man.

Row­ley’s team in­cludes For­eign and Cari­com Af­fairs Min­is­ter Amery Browne.

Dur­ing to­mor­row’s open­ing cer­e­mo­ny of the sum­mit at the As­suria Event Cen­tre, the Or­der of the Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty (OCC) will be award­ed to T&T mu­sic icon, com­pos­er/singer David Rud­der, crick­et leg­end Sir Vi­vian Richards, for­mer Cari­com sec­re­tary gen­er­al Ir­win La Rocque and for­mer Bar­ba­dos For­eign Af­fairs Min­is­ter/women’s rights ad­vo­cate Dame Bil­lie Miller.

Cari­com Sec­re­tary Gen­er­al Dr Car­la Bar­nett, who an­nounced the awards, stat­ed that it’s the first time the OCC is be­ing award­ed since 2012. Not all re­cip­i­ents will be present. The OCC is an 18-carat medal­lion and will fea­ture a lapel pin of same de­sign and a scroll of re­cip­i­ents’ out­stand­ing achieve­ments. They will al­so be able to work and ac­quire prop­er­ty in any mem­ber state.

T&T’s Browne said Cari­com lead­ers are ex­pect­ed to con­tin­ue their co­or­di­na­tion of ef­forts to­ward treat­ing with the pan­dem­ic and ex­am­in­ing oth­er emerg­ing health is­sues.

Oth­er specifics in­clude the Sin­gle Mar­ket and Econ­o­my (CSME), Agri-Food Sys­tems Agen­da, se­cu­ri­ty is­sues, en­er­gy se­cu­ri­ty and cli­mate fi­nance. Re­ports are ex­pect­ed from lead­ers head­ing teams on is­sues in­clud­ing on food se­cu­ri­ty (Guyana) and CSME (Bar­ba­dos).

The sit­u­a­tion in Haiti will al­so be ex­am­ined, plus up­dates on bor­der is­sues be­tween Be­lize and Guatemala, and Guyana and Venezuela, Cari­com’s Sec­re­tari­at stat­ed.

Unit­ed Na­tions Sec­re­tary Gen­er­al An­to­nio Guter­res will at­tend to­mor­row’s open­ing cer­e­mo­ny.

Lead­ers are ex­pect­ed to hold ple­nary ses­sion talks with the Sec­re­tary Gen­er­al of the Or­gan­i­sa­tion of African, Caribbean and Pa­cif­ic States, ex­chang­ing views on mat­ters of in­ter­est to the re­gion.

Cari­com ranks at the sum­mit will be joined by the new­ly-elect­ed lead­ers of Grena­da, PM Dick­on Mitchell, St Lu­cia PM Phillip Pierre and the Ba­hamas PM Phillip Davis.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com