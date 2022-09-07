Rowley Goes to Germany with Proman executives

One day after their meeting in Switzerland, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and David Cassidy, Chief Executive of Proman yesterday travelled from Zurich, Switzerland to the company’s office in Düsseldorf, Germany to continue discussions concerning the energy company’s global projects with a view to exploring opportunities for further development in Trinidad and Tobago.
Dr Rowley and Minister of Energy Stuart Young viewed detailed presentations surrounding Proman’s technology and innovation approach and its applicability to the local industry.
The talks revolved around future projects, including proposals related to upstream gas projects and proposals related to carbon capture utilisation and storage, a release from the Office of the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Rowley is expected to head to London today where he is to meet tomorrow with executives from BP PLC, the parent company of bpTT.
On Monday bpTT faced with a major fall in natural gas production announced the arrival of its Joe Douglas Drill Rig which it hopes will help turn its fortunes around and lead to higher production.
According to figures from the Ministry of Energy and Energy industries, in the last two years bpTT’s daily production has declined by almost half, averaging now just over one billion standard cubic feet per day (bcf/d), when compared to 2019 when the figure was closer to 2 bcf/d.
In a media release the company said it was looking forward to its infill drilling programme which will include both exploration and development drilling in its Columbus Basin acreage.
The release stated the rig will be proceeding to the company’s Mango Field which is approximately 48 kilometres off the Galeota Point off the coast of Guayaguayare.
The Mango field was a significant discovery for bpTT, with estimated recoverable reserves of over 2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. It played a crucial role in supplying gas to Atlantic LNG and bpTT is hoping it could get more out of its asset.
The company said it will commence a drilling programme in early October upon the rig’s arrival there.
This drilling programme, bpTT said is key for bpTT to continue to find and develop small pools of resources within the Columbus Basin.
Claire Fitzpatrick, outgoing regional president, bpTT said, «We are excited to welcome back the Joe Douglas drilling rig to bpTT. This rig signals the resumption of our small pools (infill) drilling programme. This drilling programme is aimed at getting after smaller pools of resources in the Columbus Basin. These smaller pools are close to our existing infrastructure which means we can bring gas online quickly—this will help deliver the secure, affordable and lower carbon energy that the world needs.»
