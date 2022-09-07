Rowley Goes to Germany with Proman executives

Entornointeligente.com /

One day af­ter their meet­ing in Switzer­land, Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley and David Cas­sidy, Chief Ex­ec­u­tive of Pro­man yes­ter­day trav­elled from Zurich, Switzer­land to the com­pa­ny’s of­fice in Düs­sel­dorf, Ger­many to con­tin­ue dis­cus­sions con­cern­ing the en­er­gy com­pa­ny’s glob­al projects with a view to ex­plor­ing op­por­tu­ni­ties for fur­ther de­vel­op­ment in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

Dr Row­ley and Min­is­ter of En­er­gy Stu­art Young viewed de­tailed pre­sen­ta­tions sur­round­ing Pro­man’s tech­nol­o­gy and in­no­va­tion ap­proach and its ap­plic­a­bil­i­ty to the lo­cal in­dus­try.

The talks re­volved around fu­ture projects, in­clud­ing pro­pos­als re­lat­ed to up­stream gas projects and pro­pos­als re­lat­ed to car­bon cap­ture util­i­sa­tion and stor­age, a re­lease from the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter said.

Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley is ex­pect­ed to head to Lon­don to­day where he is to meet to­mor­row with ex­ec­u­tives from BP PLC, the par­ent com­pa­ny of bpTT.

On Mon­day bpTT faced with a ma­jor fall in nat­ur­al gas pro­duc­tion an­nounced the ar­rival of its Joe Dou­glas Drill Rig which it hopes will help turn its for­tunes around and lead to high­er pro­duc­tion.

Ac­cord­ing to fig­ures from the Min­istry of En­er­gy and En­er­gy in­dus­tries, in the last two years bpTT’s dai­ly pro­duc­tion has de­clined by al­most half, av­er­ag­ing now just over one bil­lion stan­dard cu­bic feet per day (bcf/d), when com­pared to 2019 when the fig­ure was clos­er to 2 bcf/d.

In a me­dia re­lease the com­pa­ny said it was look­ing for­ward to its in­fill drilling pro­gramme which will in­clude both ex­plo­ration and de­vel­op­ment drilling in its Colum­bus Basin acreage.

The re­lease stat­ed the rig will be pro­ceed­ing to the com­pa­ny’s Man­go Field which is ap­prox­i­mate­ly 48 kilo­me­tres off the Ga­le­o­ta Point off the coast of Guayagua­yare.

The Man­go field was a sig­nif­i­cant dis­cov­ery for bpTT, with es­ti­mat­ed re­cov­er­able re­serves of over 2 tril­lion cu­bic feet of nat­ur­al gas. It played a cru­cial role in sup­ply­ing gas to At­lantic LNG and bpTT is hop­ing it could get more out of its as­set.

The com­pa­ny said it will com­mence a drilling pro­gramme in ear­ly Oc­to­ber up­on the rig’s ar­rival there.

This drilling pro­gramme, bpTT said is key for bpTT to con­tin­ue to find and de­vel­op small pools of re­sources with­in the Colum­bus Basin.

Claire Fitz­patrick, out­go­ing re­gion­al pres­i­dent, bpTT said, «We are ex­cit­ed to wel­come back the Joe Dou­glas drilling rig to bpTT. This rig sig­nals the re­sump­tion of our small pools (in­fill) drilling pro­gramme. This drilling pro­gramme is aimed at get­ting af­ter small­er pools of re­sources in the Colum­bus Basin. These small­er pools are close to our ex­ist­ing in­fra­struc­ture which means we can bring gas on­line quick­ly—this will help de­liv­er the se­cure, af­ford­able and low­er car­bon en­er­gy that the world needs.»

