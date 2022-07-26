ROWL to Host Women In Politics Leadership Institute 2022. Applications Open

Entornointeligente.com /

The Women in Politics Leadership Institute is back and ready to lead transformational change in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados! The Regional Organization for Women in Leadership is pleased to announce the hosting of the third annual WIPLI program, sponsored by the US Embassy, Bridgetown. The program will provide training to 25 promising female leaders from Barbados and the OECS. Experts and government officials will train participants in various areas of leadership and networking.

The program will run from August 17- September 26, 2022 and will focus on:

Building a Brand Identity, Diversity & Inclusion Local Government Building Support

This year the program will include a mentorship component which will commence after the training sessions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a mentorship program to strengthen their skills development, fortify what was taught during the training sessions and broaden their professional network.

Eligibility Criteria:

Young women with a strong interest in politics, government, and/or public service are invited to apply for the WIPLI Programme. Applicants must be available to participate in weekly two-hour sessions from August 17 to September 26, 2022 and thereafter follow up mentorship sessions with their mentor. Applicants should identify themselves as aspiring leaders who will benefit from a four-week interactive, leadership training opportunity to advance their careers and must meet the following criteria:

Be 18 – 35 years by application deadline Resident of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, or St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Applications close at 11:59pm, July 29 th , 2022. Interested persons can apply via the following link:

https://linktr.ee/ROWLGlobal

For more information follow ROWL and the US Embassy on social media on the following platforms:

Facebook: ROWL â» https://www.facebook.com/rowlglobal US Embassy https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyBarbados Instagram: ROWL â» https://www.instagram.com/rowlcaribbean/ US Embassy â» https://www.instagram.com/usembassybridgetown

