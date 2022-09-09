Routine maintenance, desilting to address Lucea flooding crisis

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, says proper maintenance of the Riley River in the short term and desilting at a later date will be key to addressing a recurrent flooding crisis plaguing Lucea in Hanover.

«The river itself will need some amount of desilting, and we will need to ensure that the invasive bamboo species that we are seeing is actually maintained and not allowed to enter the river in the way it did that triggered the most recent floods,» said Samuda, who toured the flood-prone section of the Hanover capital yesterday with Homer Davis, state minister in the Office of the Prime Minister – West; Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels; and representatives of the National Works Agency (NWA) and the National Environment and Planning Agency.

«A collaborative maintenance programme between the HMC (Hanover Municipal Corporation), the NWA, and the Forestry Department will be put in place to ensure that the bamboo does not become the danger it was … during the flooding of the town,» said Samuda, who expressed concerns about environmental issues, including the building of houses along the river banks.

FUNDING IN PLACE Samuels said that funding is in place to undertake the announced maintenance programme.

