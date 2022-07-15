Rough weather leads to major flooding in South Trinidad

SASCHA WILSON
Heavy showers have left several areas in South Trinidad under floodwaters, leaving scores of residents stranded.
One of the hardest hit areas is Cross Crossing, San Fernando, where the Cipero River overflowed, gushing into people’s properties and roads at Coconut Drive, Palmiste Blend, Tapana Lane and surrounding areas.
Andy Ralph told Guardian Media he has no idea how to get back home to his family.
«I have to wait until the water goes down, » said Ralph, who left earlier this morning as the water was rising.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian