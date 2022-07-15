Rough weather leads to major flooding in South Trinidad

Entornointeligente.com /

Heavy show­ers have left sev­er­al ar­eas in South Trinidad un­der flood­wa­ters, leav­ing scores of res­i­dents strand­ed.

One of the hard­est hit ar­eas is Cross Cross­ing, San Fer­nan­do, where the Cipero Riv­er over­flowed, gush­ing in­to peo­ple’s prop­er­ties and roads at Co­conut Dri­ve, Palmiste Blend, Tapana Lane and sur­round­ing ar­eas.

Andy Ralph told Guardian Me­dia he has no idea how to get back home to his fam­i­ly.

«I have to wait un­til the wa­ter goes down, » said Ralph, who left ear­li­er this morn­ing as the wa­ter was ris­ing.

