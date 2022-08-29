Rotary members celebrate 54th Charter Anniversary

Entornointeligente.com /

On Thursday , 25 August 2022, Rotarians, their guests and friends of Rotary came out to celebrate the 54th Charter Anniversary of the Rotary Club of Grenada (RCG).

The club was officially charted in August 1968 with 23 professionals and businessmen as members. Sir John Augustus Fitzroy Watts KCMG CBE, a dentist by profession and politician was elected first president of the RCG. In 1974, Sir John became the first Rotary District Governor for what was then District 404.

Past Presidents Richard Duncan and Fitzroy OâNeale Since being established 54 years ago, the RCG has participated in several significant projects to help local communities and vulnerable persons, including partnering with numerous international organisations to provide dental and vision care to schools and other persons in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. In 1976, the RCG built the Grenada School For Special Education and has continued to provide much needed assistance to the staff and students of the school. Club President, Juan Bailey said, «I believe our Tri-Island state has benefited immensely from the work of Rotary. Our fellowship and willingness to work together for the good of our communities have made our club a success. We celebrate our 54th birthday knowing that our hard work continues and through several other projects to support local causes, we will continue to thrive, always with service above self.»

President Juan Bailey Addressses Club Members And Guests The celebration was held at the Rotary managed, Quarantine Park. Club members participated in fellowship and celebrated the charter night with ceremonial cake cutting. Friends of Rotary were invited to participate in the celebrations. They wished the RCG further success in the years to come.

Rotary Club o f Grenada

