Rosh Reign envisions ‘Firm’ musical empire

Former ‘Digicel Rising Stars’ contestant Rosh Reign, who recently changed her name from Rosh Rebel, has places to be. The Montego Bay native wants to create a royal musical empire.

Last week, the singer and songwriter returned to the ‘Rising Stars’ stage, where she successfully delivered her single, titled Firm . In an interview following the performance, Rosh Reign described the moment as «nostalgic».

«It was exciting being on that stage in a different capacity – this time not as a competitor, but as a recording artiste who has grown vocally not just as a performer, but being comfortable on a stage,» she told The Gleaner .

Rosh Reign was part of the all-female trio, SLR, which made it into the top three of the competition in 2008, the year that Cameal Davis won the title.

«The last time I stood in front of Anthony [Miller], his comments weren’t so cool or the most pleasing,» she shared.

