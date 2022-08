Entornointeligente.com /

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South Constituency, Hon. Chekira Lockhart- Hypolite, has thrown her support behind the 2022-2023 National Budget.

Hon. Lockhart- Hypolite stated that the budget is beneficial to every Dominican.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN030822BUDGET.mp3 Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South Constituency, Hon. Chekira Lockhart- Hypolite

