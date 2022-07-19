Roseau Central Parliamentary Representative shows support for the Future Housing Program

Entornointeligente.com /

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Hon. Melissa Skerrit, showed support for the Future Housing Program that was launched by the Government of Dominica, and an Advisory Group made up of young Dominican professionals. The program is targeted towards young professional Dominicans in the private and public sector.

Hon. Skerrit stated that she understands the challenges of Dominican youth in today’s society, where they have come of age in a rapidly advancing society, where they are educated, motivated and enterprising; and want to create a better life for their families and build generational wealth. She added that this program is definitely for the youth who want to make a difference in their families, and by extension, their country.

She noted that they may have challenges in accessing finances or they have not arrived at a point in their career where their salaries match the scale of their dream home. Hon. Skerrit stated that although these challenges are not unique to Dominica, the Government has recognized these challenges.

