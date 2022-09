Entornointeligente.com /

The Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central, Hon. Melissa Skerrit spoke on the successes of her educational programs that are being offered to students who are in Grade 6 or entering Grade 6.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/LN080922EDUCATION.mp3 Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central, Hon. Melissa Skerrit

She encouraged students from her constituency to join the program, as it will provide benefits to them.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com