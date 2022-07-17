Rosalea Hamilton | Our Jamaican republic – tackling the bread and butter issues

Entornointeligente.com /

There is much discussion about establishing a Jamaican republic, i.e., a state without a monarch where the people are sovereign, and the related comprehensive constitutional reform being proposed by the Government. For many Jamaicans, this move is inconsequential because it seems unconnected to their day-to-day struggles to «eat a food» and «step up inna life».

Even the more affluent, whose «bread butter on both sides and on the crust», see the discussion as insignificant as they see no link to their bottom line and improving their standard of living. The few, however, who have direct access to «scarce benefits and spoils» clearly understand its link to our current structure of government and have no interest in changing the status quo . For me, not only is there an indispensable link to addressing «bread and butter» economic issues, it is the central objective of creating a republic.

The indispensable link is evident in the historical records that describe the central role of an unjust monarchical system, supported by oppressive laws, in creating and perpetuating the economic institutions of slavery and colonialisation. This includes laws prohibiting enslaved Africans from keeping horses, mares, or mules, and laws preventing and restricting land titling to free Africans. These legal restrictions stifled economic opportunities to own or control property for business development and created «squatting» communities that have persisted as part of our colonial legacy. Instead of laws, policies and institutions that have thwarted the economic potential of the majority, the transition to a republic is an opportunity to modify and create laws, policies and institutional arrangements that empower the Jamaican people to improve their standard of living. This must be the central component of the transition to a Jamaican republic.

IMPROVE LIVING STANDARDS The evidence of persistent and growing income inequality in Jamaica and across the world is troubling. Jamaicans earned on average US$4,665 per year in 2020, ranking 102 among 196 countries in the world, compared to US$157,035 which is the average income in the top three countries with the highest GDP per capita (World Bank data). In his Budget presentation, Minister Clarke informed Jamaicans that US$4,665 per year is about 20 per cent lower, in real terms, than Jamaicans earned on average 50 years ago. Therefore, improving our standard of living is an imperative in light of this loss as well as our standing in the world. As we reflect on our 60 years of independence, we must also reflect on why we lost so much ground and what it will take to make up lost ground.

Recent empirical evidence from 128 countries suggest that raising a country’s standard of living will require simultaneously devoting resources to three key activities: (1) growing its capacity to innovate; (2) building its capacity to produce (and export) capital goods and services; and (3) upgrading its institutions, especially those related to law and business. Critical to these three activities that drive global competitiveness is the quality of the education system. For Jamaica and the Caribbean, it is imperative that we upgrade and transform colonial/post-colonial institutional arrangements that persist today and constrain developmental outcomes.

