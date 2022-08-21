Rory McIlroy livid with fan after bizarre prank costs him a birdie at BMW Championship

Entornointeligente.com /

R ory McIlroy was not amused by a disruptive fan’s antics at the BMW Championship . On the 15th hole, as the pro golfer was preparing his birdie putt, a fan threw a remote control golf ball onto the green and proceeded to move it around from a distance. After a moment of confusion, and struggling to reach it, McIlroy then proceeded to grab the contraption and throw the toy into a nearby pond.

Afterwards, said fan was escorted out by the golf course’s security team, met mostly with boos.

