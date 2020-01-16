Entornointeligente.com /

View photos Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Granted Protection Order Against Ex Jen Harley After He Says She Attacked Him More Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence after he says his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley attacked him, PEOPLE confirms.

On Wednesday, Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement to PEOPLE that the Jersey Shore star, 34, was “viciously” assaulted by Harley while he was sleeping on Saturday evening.

“Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement. “At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

